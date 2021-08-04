‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyeon join Son Ye Jin in the new JTBC drama ‘Thirty Nine’

Actress Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun will work together in 'Thirty Nine'. JTBC's new drama 'Thirty Nine', which is scheduled to be aired for the first time in the first half of 2022, deals with the deep story of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn forty. This work depicts the ordinary and windless daily life of thirty-nine-year-old friends who meet by chance one day in their sophomore year of high school and face their forties together.

Son Ye-jin plays the role of Cha Mi-jo, the director of Gangnam Dermatology Clinic. She is a well-to-do person who grew up in a caring father, a generous mother and a good-natured older sister. It is warm but sometimes smells like cool water.

Jeon Mi-do takes on the role of acting teacher Jeong Chan-young. She ran with the dream of becoming an actor, but it did not work to her heart’s satisfaction so she became an acting teacher. There is always sincerity in the harsh tone she spits out, so nobody minds her harsh way of speaking due to the real and truthful words.

Kim Ji-hyun plays the role of Jang Joo-hee, a cosmetics manager at a department store. Jang Joo-hee has a timid personality and never had a proper relationship until she was in her forties.

Expectations are high for the acting synergy and chemistry that Son Ye-jin, who created new records with her latest drama, Jeon Mi-do, who has been reborn as a trend through the popular drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, and Kim Ji-hyun, an actor who is seen as an ace in the musical world, will show. The collaboration of writer Yoo Young-ah, who wrote 'Boyfriend' and director Kim Sang-ho, who directed 'Run On', foreshadows the creation of a real romance drama that will stimulate empathy.

