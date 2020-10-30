  1. Home
Hospital Playlist actor Kim Kap Soo pens a sweet message for BTS singer Jimin on Weverse

The K2 star Kim Kap Soo took to Weverse to reach out to BTS singer Jimin. The actor revealed he's officially a part of the BTS ARMY.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: October 30, 2020 02:24 pm
Kim Kap Soo pens a sweet message for BTS singer JiminHospital Playlist actor Kim Kap Soo pens a sweet message for BTS singer Jimin on Weverse
While an ocean of ARMY is a fan of Jimin, the BTS singer has won over a South Korean celebrity and the latter not shying away from letting the world know. Recently, Korean actor Kim Kap Soo took to Weverse to reveal that he's a fan of Mochi. The actor, who has appeared in a number of series including Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine and The K2, took to the social networking platform to reveal he is a proud ARMY member as well. 

The actor's message was shared by a number of fans on Twitter. Renowned BTS ARMY member Soo Choi shared the screenshot as well and translated the same. The message began with Kim Kap Soo revealing that he met ChimChim and his mother at a restaurant recently. The actor confessed feeling embarrassed before he revealed that he was an ARMY too and he registered on Weverse just today. He prayed that the singer remains healthy. 

"Jimin-ah, do you remember me? We greeted each other at the restaurant when you were with your mother... it's embarrassing but I'm an ARMY too I registered today ㅋㅋ Always stay healthy ~ congratulations!" his message reads. According to a Korean publication, the actor's agency confirmed that the actor indeed reached out to the Bangtan Boy on the platform. They also confirmed that the actor joined the paid fan club (ARMY) membership. 

Check out the message below: 

Our hearts are melting! We cannot wait to hear from the Filter singer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

