‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Shin Hyun Bin paired opposite Song Joong Ki in new JTBC thriller series? Find Out

JTBC's new drama 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate' (Written by Kim Tae-hee / Directed by Jeong Dae-yoon) is based on the webtoon of the same name, and 'Yoon Hyun-woo' (Song Joong-ki), a secretary who manages all affairs regarding the conglomerate's family but is actually the youngest son of the conglomerate’s family, 'Jin Do-joon'. The drama is all about revenge and second chances for the avenged. While Song Joong-ki and Lee Seong-min confirmed their roles earlier, Shin Hyun-bin was confirmed as the heroine ‘Seo Min-young’.

The role of Seo Min-yeong, played by Shin Hyun-bin in the play, is a prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department and is a tenacious game-winner who does not choose any means and methods to achieve true justice. Seo Min-yeong, who is called 'the grim reaper of the conglomerate family,' and in the process of chasing the illegal succession of the disassembled conglomerate, Shin Hyun-bin runs a chase and chases race with the youngest son of the conglomerate, Jin Do-joon.

JTBC's new drama 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate' is written by Kim Tae-hee of '60 Days, Designated Survivor', 'A Beautiful Mind', and 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ and directed by Jung Dae-yoon of W', 'She Was Pretty', and 'Not a Robot'.

Shin Hyun-bin has been trending for both her acting skills and topicality with her non-stop work from 'Hospital Playlist 2' which is currently airing, where she plays the role of Jang Gyeo Wul, a resident that does work by the books and 'Reflection of You', which is scheduled to air in the last few months of 2021.

'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate', with the best actors and production team working together, is scheduled to air in 2022.

