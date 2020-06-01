Hospital Playlist: Actors of popular K drama hint at season 2; medical show could return in 2021

News reports in Hankyung reportedly state that Hospital Playlist season 2 will be coming by 2021. But, reports in Otakukart suggest that season 2 will take some time and will be out by 2022.

Koreans dramas are currently ruling the roost when it comes to popular medical series on Netflix. The show which unveiled its first season in March 2020, ended on a jaw-dropping note, clearly hinting that there is certainly more left to the story. The five characters showcased in the K drama are becoming favourites among the characters seen in an OTT show. Now, as per the latest news reports, in Soompi, the actors of the show took their turns to thank the audience members for all the love and affection they showered on their show, Hospital Playlist.

The show is gaining popularity not just for its storyline but also for the accuracy it has maintained in drawing attention to the medical field and the Korean music, which the doctors take to in their off time. Many theories floating on the internet hint that the Korean medical drama could return as early as 2021. News reports in Hankyung reportedly state that Hospital Playlist season 2 will be coming by 2021. But, Otakukart states that season two will take some time and will be out by 2022. Now, there is no official announcement made yet about the release date of season two of the Hospital Playlist.

Now, with the ever-increasing popularity of Korean drama, one can expect that the makers will surely announce season 2, keeping in mind, that viewers would surely want to know, what happens next in the story, which was ended on an unexpected note. Actors Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi-Do feature in lead roles in the noteworthy K drama, Hospital Playlist.

(ALSO READ: 10 South Korean dramas of 2020 that you shouldn’t miss)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×