Hospital Playlist cast Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, more reunite at Yoo Yeon Seok's fan meeting; sing together

The Hospital Playlist cast reunited at Yoo Yeon Seok's fan meeting event. Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung were all present at the event. Fans could not contain their happiness seeing one of the most loved K-dramas star cast joining in to celebrate actor Yoo Yeon Seok's debut anniversary fan meeting event.

The Mr. Sunshine actor marked his 20th year in the acting industry and to commemorate this milestone, he held a fan meeting on September 2. At Yonsei University, he and his fans came together to celebrate this moment, and the actor gave them a heartwarming surprise. The cast of Hospital Playlist joined him on stage to share this special moment with fans. Known for its heart-touching stories, the K-drama gained massive attention and love from fans in both seasons. The cast received praise for depicting wholesome friendship through their exemplary acting skills. Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung joined the stage with Dr. Romantic actor as special guests and sang the OST Me to You, You to Me. Director Shin Won Ho who has directed the Reply K-drama series as well as Hospital Playlist was also on stage with the actors. Fans on the X app (formerly Twitter) are rejoicing to see Mido and Falasol together singing live.

Who are Mido and Falasol?

Hospital Playlist illustrated the story of five Doctors in their 40s who have been close friends since the beginning of their university years. Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung led the drama as the doctors. Not only are they good at acting but also have amazing vocals. And, the creators of this show left no chance to display the actors' talents. All five doctors started a band called Mido and Falasol during their college years and practiced a song together every week in their 40s for old times' sake. The actors have sung some of the most loved OSTs for the drama and covered a retro song from the 1980s and 1990s as Mido and Falasol in the K-drama.

