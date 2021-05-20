Hospital Playlist cast unveil a happy and feel good new poster for the second season of the show

tvN's Hospital Playlist 2 'The '99's rooftop poster' featuring the bright smiles of the actors has been unveiled. Read on to find out.

The current pandemic situation is making us dread our reality and we wish to be transported to another time. While we may not be able to do so literally, we can via the second season of our favourite nostalgia-inducing drama, Hospital Playlist season 2. For those uninitiated, Hospital Playlist is a feel-good and slice of life series that revolves around the lives of five doctors working at Yulje Medical Center, whose friendship dates back to the 90s when they were medical students.

The first season premiered on March 12, 2020, and was critically acclaimed as well as a commercial success, clocking record-breaking TRPs. Almost a year later, the second season of the feel-good medical drama was announced retaining the same cast. After a nostalgic poster featuring a collage of their memories and a video teaser, we have the first official poster of the second season. The sky is painted a nostalgic shade of pink, as the cast members stand together sharing a warm smile in this sundowner poster! The feel-good and happy poster is dubbed as 'The '99's rooftop poster' for the sheer nostalgia and warmth it invokes amongst its audiences.

You can check out the poster below:

Hospital Playlist left us with a lot of unanswered questions, the most important one being; Will Song Hwa accept Ik Jun's love confession or will they remain just good friends? We cannot wait to find out. Hospital Playlist season 2 premieres on June 17, Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN Drama.

