Hospital Playlist completes Season 2 filming; Cast reportedly shooting for a variety show with Na PD

The 99s seem to be setting off again! Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung make the perfect set of friends leaving no chance to display their closeness to each other. The filming for the last 2 episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ ended on September 6 as they will be released on September 9 and September 16, concluding this season of the famed drama series.

It was also reported that the close-knit group will reunite immediately after the end of the shoot to work on another project with renowned variety show producer Na Young Seok PD. They have previously worked together for a special YouTube series with the producer-director for ‘Wise Camping Life: Hospital Playlist Goes Camping’. The videos were met with a lot of love from the fans as the ‘99s’ camped outside the hospital set of their drama.

Keen watchers were already hyping up the upcoming entertainment show just as it was announced. The original plan for the shoot was scheduled before but as the drama shooting was delayed, the entertainment show had to be pushed back.

‘Hospital Playlist’ first premiered in March 2020 and was renewed for another season starting June 2021. It is written by Lee Woo Jung (Reply series) and directed by Shin Won Ho (Prison Playbook). The drama is expected to continue for at least one more season as its popularity continues to grow with its ratings skyrocketing each time.

Further details about the release of the entertainment show are awaited.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist 2's Ahn Eun Jin signs an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency

Are you excited to watch the 99s gang again? Let us know below.