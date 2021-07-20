Hospital Playlist continues to be the most buzzworthy drama; Ahn Eun Jin appears in 'The Witch's Diner'

tvN’s 'Hospital Playlist 2' is maintaining its streak as the most buzzworthy drama! Read below to find out.

tvN's slice of life, soul-soothing drama, 'Hospital Playlist' continues its magical streak as the drama remained number one on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas, for the fourth consecutive week! Hospital Playlist has been winning the audience's hearts with its feel-good storytelling, charming protagonists and beautiful music ever since it began airing in June. Not just that, Jo Jung Suk ranked 8 on the list of the most buzzworthy actors amongst the cast members. We believe, it is the effect of his enchanting OST - 'I Like You'.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist's Ahn Eun Jin who plays Dr Chu Min Ha in the drama appeared in Song Ji Hyo and Nam Ji Hyun starrer 'The Witch's Diner'! Ahn Eun Jin plays the role of musical actress Jin Seon Mi in the drama. In the fantasy series, Ahn Eun Jin's character harbours deep emotions after feeling devastated over love and career. She accidentally enters a so-called witch's diner to seek help to overcome her despair. It is a brief but memorable role.

The Witch's Diner stars Nam Ji Hyun, Song Ji Hyo and Chae Jong Hyeop in lead roles. It tells the story of desperate humans, who come to dine at this mysterious restaurant and are ready to pay any price in return for their wishes being fulfilled, even at the cost of their souls being taken away. In the drama, Song Ji Hyo takes on the main character Hee Ra- the restaurant owner and a witch. Nam Ji Hyun plays the role of her business partner Jung Jin and Chae Jong Hyeop plays the part-time employee Lee Gil Yong.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Ji Hyo rocks long nails and red hair in latest stills of The Witch's Diner

Hospital Playlist or The Witch's Diner! Which drama are you watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When does Hospital Playlist 2 air? Hospital Playlist S2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Share your comment ×