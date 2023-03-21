Hospital Playlist fame Yoo Yeon Seok to celebrate 20th debut anniversary, fan meeting to be held in April

Yoo Yeon Seok was recently seen in ‘The Interest of Love’ alongside ‘True Beauty’ fame Moon Ga Young. Besides ‘The Interest of Love’, Yoo Yeon Seok has a myriad of notable works to his name. Some of his most-popular and well-received projects include ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Reply 1994’, ‘Dr. Romantic’ and ‘Mr. Sunshine’. Yoo Yeon Seok rose to fame with his role in South Korean indie movie ‘Re-encounter’ where he plays the role of a sensitive former significant other who is desperately looking for his child. Before the aforementioned project, Yoo Yeon Seok worked on a few other things starting from his debut role in South Korean thriller ‘Oldboy’.

Debut Anniversary

The actor has now been a part of the entertainment industry for twenty years. His roles in K-dramas like ‘Hospital Playlist’ and ‘Reply 1994’ have made him a favourite in South Korea. To commemorate the completion of two decades in the entertainment industry, Yoo Yeon Seok will soon be holding a fan meeting "Understanding of Yoo Yeon Seok" at Ewha Womans University Samsung Hall. The fan meeting will be held next month on April 8. His agency, King Kong by Starship recently revealed that their artist would be celebrating his debut anniversary with his loving fans who have shown him unwavering faith and support.

Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok was originally born as Ahn Yeon Seok. His name was later changed to Yoo Yeon Seok following a discussion between the artist and his managing agency. His official debut was made in the year 2003 in South Korean blockbuster thriller ‘Oldboy’. Soon after this, Yoo Yeon Seok took a break from acting before finally making a comeback with Korean medical drama ‘General Hospital 2’. His roles in movies like ‘Architecture 101’ and ‘A Werewolf Boy’ cemented his image as the wealthy, tone deaf antagonist. It was his role in South Korean comedy ‘Born To Sing’ that contributed to his image as a versatile actor.

The star was last seen in ‘The Interest of Love’ alongside ‘True Beauty’ fame Moon Ga Young. The show was a coming-of-age romance drama that follows a group of people from different socio-economic backgrounds whose lives get intertwined when a better part of them have a hard time making a choice.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat