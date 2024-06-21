Hospital Playlist family: Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung and director Shin Won Ho cheer Yoo Yeon Seok's play Hedwig

Hospital Playlist is a popular slice-of-life medical K-drama starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do. The cast and the director of the show reunited as they attended Yoo Yeon Seok's play Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Hospital Plalist's spin-off Resident Playlist which was expected to be released this July has been postponed due to the ongoing medical strikes in South Korea.

Hospital Playlist's cast and director show support for Yoo Yeon Seok's play

Hospital Playlist's cast including Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do along with director Shin Woh Ho attended fellow co-actor Yoo Yeon Seok's play Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The team reunited to show their support for Yoo Yeon Seok and cheer him on. The actor took on the lead role in the musical once more and had also played Hedwig in 2017.

More about Hospital Playlist

Director Shin Won Ho recently spoke up on the possibility of Hospital Playlist getting a new season and said that Hospital Playlist Season 3 is possible whenever the main actors Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do can all fit their schedules.

Hospital Playlist is a hit comedy, slice-of-life show which focuses on a group of five friends who have been together since college days and work together at the same hospital as doctors. The drama even got a second season and a spin-off is in the making which is expected to release soon.

It is one of the most watched dramas from the recent past and remains a fan favourite. The depiction of friendship, love and daily life is what keeps the viewers coming back for more and more.

Hospital Playlist is streaming on Netflix.

