Hospital Playlist gets us all nostalgic with Reply references; All set to release new OST by Kim Dae Myung

Hospital Playlist 2 will release the new OST 'Autumn Outside the Post Office' by Kim Dae Myung today.

Easily our favourite drama on air right now, the magical effect of Hospital Playlist 2 can be equated to a warm bowl of soup for the soul! Hospital Playlist is the sequel to the first season and explores the heartwarming bond amongst five doctor friends who have been a tight-knit group since their medical years! The new season explores the characters with greater depth, giving us a deeper insight into their lives and feelings.

But what gives us a kick of nostalgia are the subtle yet joyful references to the iconic Reply series and Prison Playbook. In the first episode, Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) subtly references Yoo Yeon Seok's character Chil Bong from Reply 1994, complimenting his perfect pitch throw. In the second episode, a guest character makes a subtle reference to Prison Playbook when she says "Would you like to meet Gyeong Jin's brother? He has his own pharmacy, a pretty big one in Gangnam". The ratings have been tremendous with the hit drama scoring an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent, marking a slight increase in viewership from its season premiere the week before!

Meanwhile, Kim Dae Myung who wowed us with his amazing vocal abilities last episode will release new OST 'Autumn Outside the Post Office' today! The song was originally released by Yoon Do Hyun in 1994 and was played for the band session of episode 2 last night. Kim Dae Myung's version is a remake of the original song and we can already feel that it is going to be amazing! Hospital Playlist 2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST.

When does Hospital Playlist 2 air? Hospital Playlist S2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

