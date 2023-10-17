Hospital Playlist, Kingdom, Yumi’s Cells and more: Pick best K-drama with multiple seasons

From Hospital Playlist, Kingdom, Yumi’s Cells and more, many K-dramas have brought happiness into our lives time and time again. For some of them once is not enough, so we were blessed by seasons to keep us satiated. Here is a list of the best K-dramas with multiple seasons.

Best K-dramas with multiple seasons

Love Alarm, Hospital Playlist, Kingdom and many more dramas got renewed for a second season as they were appreciated by fans and received a lot of love and viewership. Be it the medical drama Dr Romantic or the hilariously quirky Welcome to Waikiki, these series have never failed to impress us. Kingdom with its gory zombie visuals, Yumi's Cells with its unique take on emotions and Alchemy of Souls with its gripping fantasy story, we have come back for these shows again and again. Hello, My Twenties, Penthouse, Love Alarm and many more; pick your best K-drama with multiple seasons.

