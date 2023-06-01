Hospital Playlist prequel planned with ongoing auditions for leads; Original cast won’t reprise roles

Famed medical series ‘Hospital Playlist’ will be returning with a new season soon. According to reports, PD Shin Won Ho will be participating as the creator and not the writer for an upcoming prequel of the show. The story is said to be based on their life about 20 years ago before they became doctors.

Hospital Playlist prequel

The new season of ‘Hospital Playlist’ has thus been revealed as the hush-hush project led by PD Shin Won Ho who was previously said to have been secretly auditioning actors for his next project. While then it was unknown if he will be reprising this medical series or the ‘Prison Playbook’ story, it is now been clarified that the close-knit group of friends will return with a story of their past.

Absence of Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung

It is also being reported that the original group of ‘99ers comprising actors Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung, will not be reprising their roles in the said prequel. PD Shin Won Ho and his team are said to have been auditioning rookie actors to star in the show as the famed ‘Gongnyong Ridge’ or ‘Mido and Falasol’ band.

The youth version of the friend group which was previously touched on briefly by having the main actors put on old school style and change their makeup style, will now be displayed by new actors altogether. Following the success of the ‘Reply’ and the ‘슬기로운’ series where Shin Won Ho was able to make the actors’ fame shoot up, it will be interesting to see how a new bunch of young talent will take on the characters of Lee Ik Joon, Chae Song Hwa, Kim Jun Wan, Ahn Jung Won, and Yang Seok Hyung.

About Hospital Playlist

The series follows a set of five doctors who are long-time friends and end up working at the same hospital. They also run a band where they take on different instruments and singer positions to have fun after their work. ‘Hospital Playlist’ runs over the lives in the hospital and their personal selves over 2 seasons.



