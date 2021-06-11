Hospital Playlist & Reply series PD Shin Won Ho hopes to work with BTS' Jin & V in his next project

What a celebrity-filled collaboration! Read on to find out.

That BTS members are multi-talented is a well-established fact! But do you know that many directors and producers have expressed their earnest desire to cast BTS members in their future projects? Yes, you have heard it right. Recently, famous PD Shin Won Ho, who worked on iconic projects such as Hospital Playlist, the Reply series, and Prison Playbook, shared his desire to cast a BTS member in his next project.

Shin Won Ho mentioned Jin having a degree in acting and that he is a fantastic performer and certainly has the looks of an actor! It is a known fact that Jin was a university student pursuing acting when he was scouted by a HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) employee and was recruited in BTS. Barring fun activities related to BTS, Jin hasn't done a major acting role yet and fans are waiting with bated breath to see him as a leading man. Shin Won Ho also mentioned his desire to cast V in his next project. V has acted in the 2016 drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and fans are waiting eagerly to see him in his next acting role.

The entire team of Hospital Playlist is a big fan of BTS and made various references to the septet in its previous season. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jin and V work with PD Shin Won Ho and also, Hospital Playlist 2 premieres on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

