‘Hospital Playlist’ rising star Bae Hyun Sung joins Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin in ‘Our Blues’

'Our Blues' is a drama that contains support for all life standing at the end, climax, or beginning of life. It tells the story of the sweet and bitter life of various characters in an omnibus format against the backdrop of warm and lively Jeju along with the cold and rough sea.

In 'Our Blues', Bae Hyun Sung takes on the role of high school student Jeong Hyeon. Jeju-born, 18-year-old high school student Jeong Hyeon is a model student who is diligent in his studies in the entire school, and has a gentle and delicate personality. Bae Hyun Sung is still immature, but it is planned to stimulate sympathy by portraying the real growth period of a brilliant youth.

Bae Hyun Sung, who made his debut through tvN's 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' in 2018, has since appeared in web dramas 'Love Playlist' and MBC 'Extraordinary You', attracting attention for his warm visuals and charming personality. Recently, in season 1 and season 2 of tvN's 'Hospital Playlist', he played the role of 'Jang Hong Do' as a young intern and was loved. Bae Hyun Sung, who has been cast in a topical work one after another and has risen to the ranks of the mainstream, is looking forward to what he will show in the future.

Meanwhile, 'Our Blues' is a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung and director Kim Gyu Tae, who showed the best collaboration in 'Live', 'It's Okay, That's Love', and 'That Winter The Wind Blows'. Scheduled to air in 2022, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Uhm Jung Hwa have been cast alongside Bae Hyun Sung.

ALSO READ: ‘Wok of Love’ star Jung Ryeo Won CONFIRMED to lead crime thriller drama ‘Let’s Start the Defense’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below.