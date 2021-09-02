‘Hospital Playlist’s’ Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy and more to join the JTBC’s upcoming slice of life drama

JTBC's new drama 'Only One Person' announced on September 2nd that Ahn Eun jin, Kim Kyung nam, Kang Ye won, and Joy were confirmed to appear. 'Only One Person' is a human melodrama in which three women who met in a hospice rush to take only the bad 'one person' before they die, and then face the truly precious 'one person' in life.

Moon Jung-min, who proved his excellence in portraying delicate emotions with KBS2's 'The Best Divorce', and MBC's 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo', 'Two Cops', and 'The Man's Memory' through sensual images of romance narratives, show their sophisticated directing skills. Director Oh Hyun-jong, who presented the film, is a collaborative effort. Here, from Eun-jin Ahn and Kyung-nam Kim, who emerged as a trend in the small screen with their excellent acting skills, to Kang Ye-won, an intense scene stealer, and Park Soo-young, who creates new characters every time with unique sensibility, the casting has been confirmed.

First, Ahn Eun Jin plays Pyo In-sook, a woman who is sentenced to a life-limited sentence. In-sook, who works as a gentleman, is so insensitive to life that she doesn't know what emotions to choose after being sentenced to death. She has never felt that she belonged to this world, so she is waiting for death by making an X on the date every day. Kim Kyung Nam plays Min Woo-cheon, a man from the bottom of his life who gets entangled in a murder case with Pyo In-sook. Woocheon works his fists at Heungshinso, which is covered with an air purifier company called 'Narae Clean'. When he was in school, a person was sacrificed by a fist that he swung, and since then, his life has been twisted and he has been living a life without any reason or purpose.

Kang Ye-won, who announced her comeback to the small screen after three years through 'Only One Person', took on the role of Kang Se-yeon, a housewife. Finally, Park Soo-young takes on the role of Seong Mi-do, an influencer who was sentenced to death at the peak of her life. Even at the moment when she realizes that life is short, Mido, who cares about the eyes of others so much that she examines the eyes and emotions of doctors, even cries in front of a mirror, takes a picture at her favorite angle, and posts the deadline news on social media.

