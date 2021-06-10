Hospital Playlist’s gifts for the fans: Band Mido and Falasol to digitally release 3 songs on THIS date

Check out the gift from your beloved medical series 'Hospital Playlist' here.

Hospital Playlist fans, unite! The immense support and love viewers have given Hospital Playlist has compelled the production team to share it back with them. Inarguably the most popular and loved medical show, ‘Hospital Playlist’ revolves around the lives of five doctors, specialised in their own different fields who have been best friends since medical college.

Today, on June 10, the drama's production announced that they will be releasing the top three songs played by the Mido and Falasol band in the show’s Season 1! One of the many things that attracted viewers was how the group of friends would get together on a free night and release their stress or express their emotions through their musical band, while blasting songs. The songs that were widely loved and requested by fans will now be released digitally on June 10 at 6 PM KST.

A representative from the soundtrack production team stated, “We planned the release of these special digital tracks with hopes that they comfort the hearts of fans who are eagerly waiting for 'Hospital Playlist' Season 2. Compared to Season 1's released soundtracks, fans will be able to feel another kind of comfort.”

Jeon Mi Do’s Introduce Me A Good Man, Yoo Yeon Seok’s Confession is Not Flashy and Jo Jung Suk’s Gather My Tears are the songs that will be released. In addition to this, all of these songs will have live instruments played by the main cast, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho themselves.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist Season 2 will premiere on June 17.

Credits :tvN

