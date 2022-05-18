Hospital Playlist’s Jung Kyung Ho & Lost’s Jeon Do Yeon CONFIRMED to lead tvN’s ‘One Shot Scandal’

‘One Shot Scandal’ is a work directed by Yoo Je Won, who directed the tnN drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', and is already drawing attention after confirming the casting of Jung Kyung Ho following Jeon Do Yeon. ‘One Shot Scandal' is a romantic comedy genre that depicts what happens between Korea's best instructor and parents.

Jung Kyung Ho, who received much love from small screen fans for his role as Kim Jun Wan in the tvN drama 'Hospital Playlist', which recorded an average viewer rating of 14%, plays the role of a teacher in this drama, and Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of a parent. The two are acting together for the first time since their debut.

Jung Kyung Ho is a South Korean actor. He became well known for his supporting roles in ‘I'm Sorry, I Love You’ (2004) and Time Between Dog and Wolf (2007), and his leading roles in ‘Smile, You’ (2009) and ‘Heartless City’ (2013). He has since had leading roles in ‘Beating Again’ (2015), ‘One More Happy Ending’ (2016), ‘Missing Nine’ (2017), ‘Prison Playbook’ (2017–2018), ‘Life on Mars’ (2018) and ‘When the Devil Calls Your Name’ (2019).

Jeon Do Yeon is a South Korean actress. She won Best Actress at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, making her the first Korean actress to win an acting award at a prestigious film festival, and Best Performance by an Actress at the 1st Asia Pacific Screen Awards for her performance in Lee Chang Dong's 2007 film ‘Secret Sunshine’.

Although she is not as broadly popular with the audiences as some other stars in South Korea due to her film choices, Jeon Do Yeon is widely respected and celebrated for her acting abilities, and many young actresses have cited her as a role model.

ALSO READ: Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young are surrounded by suspicious individuals in new poster for ‘Link’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.