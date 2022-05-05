Hospital Playlist’s Woo Joo or When the Camellia Blooms’ Pilgu: Which child star would hang out with you?

Finding its origins in the 1920s, South Korea’s Children’s Day is celebrated every year on May 5, and has been designated an official public holiday since the 1970s. Whether by going to the amusement park, to zoos or on picnics, parents often make efforts to make this day extra special for their children.

Featuring in our quiz for today are two of the most loved child actors, who won many hearts with their adorableness and their sheer talent. Kim Jun took on the role of Woo Joo at the tender age of 7 in the extremely popular series ‘Hospital Playlist’. He reprised his role as the son of Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk) in the second season of the series. Meanwhile, Kim Kang Hoon rose to fame with his character Pilgu in the series ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, and even went on to win the Best Youth Actor award for his performance at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards!

We’ve come up with a fun way for you to plan the best Children’s Day activities, worthy of our young powerhouses, and we’ll reveal whether Woo Joo or Pilgu would love to hang out with you!

Take the quiz, below: