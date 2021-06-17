Hospital Playlist Season 2 airs today; Know all the details about when and where it'll be airing in India here

Are you excited for season 2 of Hospital Playlist?

One of the most highly anticipated second seasons of any K-Drama ever, that of Hospital Playlist is almost here and we cannot contain the excitement. Hospital Playlist tells the story of a group of doctors at Yulje Medical Centre who go through their own lives while saving countless others. The intricacies and complexities of the lives of doctors are revealed in a lovely slice-of-life manner with the generic humour and extraordinariness of the ordinary. All the characters have endeared themselves to viewers over an amazing first season, which is raising expectations for the second season.

If you have watched season 1, you'll know that season 1 ended on a number of cliffhangers for our favourite doctors. As such, season 2 has been on high demand ever since the first season ended. Now that the second season is finally almost here, we have gathered all the details you need to know to catch the first episode of Hospital Playlist Season 2 as soon as it airs.

Hospital Playlist is produced by tvN and will be streamed worldwide simultaneously through the OTT platform, Netflix. It will be officially premiering in South Korea on June 17, 2021 at 9 PM KST. That would imply that we should be able to stream the show at 5:30 PM KST. However, that might not be the case. Netflix oftentimes streams currently airing shows a couple of hours after it airs in South Korea. As such, you should be able to watch it at around 7:30 PM IST in India!

Credits :tvN

