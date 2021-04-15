Hospital Playlist Season 2 confirmed to air on THIS date

tvN's Hospital Playlist season 2 has finally confirmed its official airing date! Read on to find out.

Just when we thought our Thursdays couldn't get any better, we have some great news! Hospital Playlist is confirmed to air its second season. It has been a year since the first season aired and we are pumped to watch our five favourite doctors on-screen again and where life takes them this time. For those uninitiated, Hospital Playlist portrays the stories of doctors, nurses and patients centred at Yulje Medical Center. The premise largely revolves around five doctors who have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999 and how they take out time to play music together. The drama is penned by Lee Woo Jung, the writer of the famous Reply series.

The show became one of the most successful dramas of all time. The cast Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Shin Hyun Been, Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Dae Myung received a lot of love and accolades from fans across the world. The cast got together for a script reading session for season 2 of the show. To refresh your memory, season 1 ended with Dr Ahn and Dr Jang becoming a couple, monikered 'Winter Couple' by fans and Lee Ik Jun and Chae Song Hwa hinting at a possible romance in season 2. Hospital Season 2 is confirmed to air on June 17 on tvN.

You can check out the cast-reading photos below:

The new season will pick up from where it left us last. The new season is expected to be more fun and joyful than the first season. We cannot wait.

Credits :tvN drama

