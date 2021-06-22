Hospital Playlist season two begins with a blooming relationship between Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin

Jeong Won and Gyeo Wool might finally be together! Read more to know about it.

The new season of the highly-watched ‘Hospital Playlist’ has begun and the fans are already enjoying seeing the secret relationship between Ahn Jeong Won and Gyeo-ul bloom. The first episode showed the two accepting their feelings for each other and leaving work to have a dinner with heart-fluttering shots like the two sharing an umbrella with wide smiles. Their relationship has become a buzzing topic amongst the fans who have finally got to watch the most-awaited season two of this drama.

Hospital Playlist is a tvN drama that had become the tenth highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history at the end of its first season. The drama surrounds the lives of five doctors who are in their 40s and have been friends with each other since they were in medical school. Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of Ahn Jeong Won who is an assistant professor of pediatric surgery. Jeong Won is caring and generous but over-sensitive too as he gets attached to the patients very easily. He is a Christian by faith and dreams of becoming a priest. However, in the finale of season one it is seen that his dream to become a priest wavers after he falls for Gyeo-ul, played by Shin Hyun Bin, and the two share a kiss in the end. Gyeo-ul is a third-year resident in general surgery. The fans were already excited to see how this relationship would turn out after the end of the first season, and the second season has lived up to the expectations as the two begin an unconventional relationship where they act professional and mark distance in the hospital but are affectionate outside it.

Yoo Yeon Seok is an actor known for several works like ‘Reply 1994’ and ‘Dr.Romantic’ along with films such as ‘Whistle Blower’ and ‘A Werewolf Boy’. Shin Hyun Bin is an actress who became popular through her debut film ‘He’s on Duty’ and has starred in works like ‘Confession’ and ‘Mistress’. The duo’s chemistry in the drama has been loved by the audience and the couple is endearingly called the “Winter Garden” couple. Let’s see how it will turn out in the upcoming episodes of the new season of Hospital Playlist.

Credits :tvNNews1

