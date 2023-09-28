Hospital Playlist spin-off onboards Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok and Jung Joon Won as main cast

The highly anticipated K-drama Hospital Playlist spinoff is scheduled for the year 2024. The Hospital Resident Playlist (working title) as per tvN, is poised to resonate with a wider range of audiences through its different storytelling approach. From actor Kang You Seok, known for K-drama such as Black Knight to Go Yoon Jung from Alchemy of Souls season 2, the forthcoming series will bring some of the industry fan favourites onto one screen.

Decoding Hospital Playlist Spin-off cast

The star-studded cast of the Hospital Playlist spin-off is predicted to be no less than a visual treat for the fans. The story for the same will revolve around young medical residents and professors set to take the first step in the workforce. As per the reports, the cast will be led by Go Yoon Jung renowned for her latest hit science fiction Moving. Apart from her rookie actress Shin Si Ah will be seen in a key role. Kang Yoo Seok and Jung Joon Won, famous for their roles in K-dramas like Payback, Melting Me Softly, and My Lawyer, Mr. Jo 2: Crime and Punishment, respectively are set to join the ensemble as well.

More about the Hospital Playlist Spin-off scheduled for 2024

Bankrolled and helmed by director Lee Min Soo, the script for Hospital Resident Playlist (literal title) is penned by Kim Song Hee. The show will explore the rocky friendships of the medical staff and residents in a university hospital while depicting their lives in a realistic and relevant light. Makers are yet to reveal the supporting cast of the upcoming K-drama, however, a mixture of well-known and upcoming stars is anticipated.

Go Yoon Jung and Kang Yoo Suk to raise the entertainment bar

Yulje Medical Centre will serve as the background of the show. Go Yoon Jung will take the role of first-year resident in the obstetrics and gynecology department. Although not much about the role of Kang Yoo Seok has been made public yet, there are talks about him portraying a third-year resident in the same department. Shin Si Ah who earlier received heaps of praise for her part in The Witch: Part 2, will be playing a second-year resident. The series is expected to premiere in early 2024, as the production team earlier commented. This spin-off promises to be heartwarming and humorous, similar to the original K-drama, and is probably going to appeal to a large international audience as well.

