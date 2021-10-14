‘Hospital Playlist’ star Choi Young Jun joins Lee Young Ae in JTBC’s ‘Inspector Koo’

On October 14th, Choi Young Jun's agency Double K Entertainment announced the news of Choi Young Jun's appearance in JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama ‘Inspector Koo’. Choi Young Jun takes on the role of Jang Sung Woo, a high school theater teacher. Jang Sung Woo is a veiled character, and people are curious about what kind of relationship he will have with Gyung Yi, and how Choi Young Jun will draw the 'Jang Sung Woo' character and raise the level of immersion in the play.

Choi Young Jun, who has been captivating viewers by continuing his acting career in the small screen based on his acting skills accumulated on the theater stage for many years, previously showed a strong charismatic performance as a detective 'Choi Jae Seop’ in tvN's 'Flower of Evil' and tvN's 'Vincenzo'.

In tvN's 'Mine', he played the role of 'Detective Baek', who digs into the heart of the case, showing the charm of the reversal as a comical yet witty 'investigator' role. In addition, in the tvN’s 'Hospital Playlist' series, which has made many viewers cry and laugh, he took on the role of 'Bong Kwang Hyun', an informant full of humanity, and received great love from viewers as 'Bong Sam'.

On October 9th, JTBC unveiled a hilarious teaser of ‘Inspector Koo’ where Lee Young Ae displays her comic acting, who wanders around with a hint of suspicion, which attracted attention. Like the popular animation 'Detective Conan', the teaser Kang Sue Jin, who plays high school student detective Nam Do Il, participated in the narration.

JTBC's 'Inspector Koo', which will show the amazing comic chase drama of Lee Young Ae, is the story that begins when Koo Gyung Yi, an insurance investigator from the police, who was hiding in the corner of a room, investigates a mysterious case.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s romance takes a shocking turn in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast line up? Let us know in the comments below.