‘Hospital Playlist’ star Jo Jung Suk to lead the upcoming suspense thriller film ‘Pilot’

Jo Jung Suk has been cast in the new movie 'Pilot' by director Kim Han Gyeol. 'Pilot' is a movie depicting the story of Jung Woo, who lost his job overnight, and succeeds in re-employment due to an unexpected identity laundering. Jo Jung Suk is expected to bring laughter to the audience with his unique cheerfulness through the character Jung Woo.

Jo Jung Suk began his career in theater, starring in ‘Spring Awakening’, ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’, and the stage adaptation of ‘The Harmonium in My Memory’, among many other musicals and plays. After nearly a decade on the stage, Jo Jung Suk made his film debut as a comedic supporting actor in the 2012 box office hit ‘Architecture 101’, which became his breakout role.

His versatility was further showcased by the television series ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012), ‘You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin’ (2013), ‘Oh My Ghost’ (2015), ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016), ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020), as well as films ‘The Face Reader’ (2013), ‘My Love, My Bride’ (2014), ‘My Annoying Brother’ (2016), Exit (2019).

This movie is directed by Kim Han Gyeol, who has proven his excellent directing skills with 'Crazy Romance'. Here, as a producer of the original series 'Weak Hero', which will be released through Wavve in the second half of this year, and as a co-producer of the Netflix series 'DP' 1 and 2, 'Shortcake' and the movies 'Witness' and 'Meet Now' are building a solid filmography. 'Movirak', which has established itself as a veteran producer through 'I'm Going' and 'Youth Police', will take charge of the production and foretell the birth of a movie that will draw the attention of the audience.

