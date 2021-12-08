‘Hospital Playlist’ star Kwak Sun Young is an oddball with a panic disorder in new drama ‘Oddinary’ poster

On December 8, KBS released the first poster for the upcoming slice of life drama special ‘Oddinary’ featuring ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Kwak Sun Young and her transformation is definitely surprising! In the poster, she can be seen looking into the distance and worrying about various things. The special is releasing on December 17.

On September 15, her agency confirmed her main role as Kim Jae Hwa. Other actors that confirmed their roles are Choi Dae Hoon as Choi Byung Mo, a psychiatrist in charge of Kim Jae Hwa. Choi Byung Mo, who has become accustomed to repeated treatment, is a person who meets a different Kim Jae Hwa every single day and works with her to alleviate the pain she receives from her recently diagnosed panic disorder.

Kim Na Yeon plays Ahn Hee Jeong, a middle school girl who pretends to be an adult. Ahn Hee Jeong, who lives in the same apartment as Kim Jae Hwa, will become an excellent secretkeeper and exude a chemistry with Kim Jae Hwa that transcends the age difference. Expectations are growing as to how Kim Na Yeon, who has emerged as a star in the film industry through 'Sweet Stranger and Me' and 'The Nest', will perform in her first public television debut, 'Oddinary'.

'Oddinary' is expected to give viewers sympathy and lingering impressions by depicting the life of an ordinary but special woman, Kim Jae Hwa, who escapes from the rainy part of her life. A fresh combination of actors Kwak Sun Young and Choi Dae Hoon, and rising star Kim Na Yeon is expected.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.