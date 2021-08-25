‘Hospital Playlist’ star Shin Hyun Bin to lead ‘A Person Like You’; CONFIRMED for release on THIS month

JTBC’s ‘A Person Like You’ is set to premiere in October! 'It is a drama about a woman who abandoned her wife and mother duties, and another woman who became a supporting character in her life through a random meet. The cast includes Go Hyun jung, Shin Hyun bin, Kim Jae young, and Choi Won young.

Go Hyun Jung takes on the role of Jeong Hee-joo, the main character who lived a successful life as a painter and essay writer after having a poor youth but having a happy and relaxed family. She is a person who enjoys a decent life, yet harbors a sense of emptiness about the passing of time. Go Hyun-jung, who returns to the small screen after about two years, plans to lead the play by drawing a strange and delicate emotional line.

The production team expressed their trust, saying, "I first thought of Go Hyun-jung as an actress who can best express the hard and complex inner side of Jung Hee-joo." Another main character, Goo Hae-won, is played by Shin Hyun bin. Goo Hae-won was a beautiful youth who made even poverty look like a shining ornament, but she is a person who finds herself getting sicker as time goes by after meeting with 'Jeong Hee-joo'.

Kim Jae Young took on the role of Seo Woo-jae, a sculptor who went to art school and became a sculptor after his father, who was a genius sculptor, but whose appearance is always more important than talent. He is a character with an anxious and lonely soul.

In addition, Choi Won young will appear in the role of Ahn Hyeon-seong, who is the affectionate husband of Jeong Hee-joo and the president of the hospital and middle school of the Taerim Foundation.

