‘Hospital Playlist’ star Yoo Yeon Seok cast opposite Park Min Young in ‘Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To’?

As a result of many media reports on February 17th, Yoo Yeon Seok received an offer to appear in tvN's new drama 'Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To'. He said earlier that he was positively reviewing his appearance, and is interested in whether he will be able to work with Park Min Young in the new drama. 'Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To' is a drama depicting the story of a helper who provides services to those who need a wife to attend meetings and reunions with. It is a work co-produced by CJENM and Studio Yuk Gong Oh.

Yoo Yeon Seok took on supporting roles on television, such as the haughty student body president in the horror series ‘Soul’ and more appealing characters in medical drama ‘Midnight Hospital’ and ‘Tasty Life’. But he received his best reviews yet for playing a sensitive ex-boyfriend searching for his child in indie ‘Re-encounter’.

Yoo Yeon Seok rose to popularity in the nostalgic campus drama ‘Reply 1994’ in late 2013. Following his breakout year, he was cast in two high-profile films in 2014: ‘Whistle Blower’ about infamous biotech researcher Hwang Woo Suk, and Joseon-set period drama ‘The Royal Tailor’. He then appeared in the travel-reality show ‘Youth Over Flowers’.

In 2015, Yoo Yeon Seok was cast in his first leading role on network television as a chef and restaurateur in the romantic comedy series ‘Warm and Cozy’, written by the Hong sisters and set on Jeju Island. He also starred in the thriller ‘Perfect Proposal’ (a remake of Woman of Straw), and ‘The Beauty Inside’ (adapted from the social film of the same title). In 2020, Yoo starred in the critically acclaimed and hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, playing Ahn Jeong-won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery and reprised his role in season 2 in 2021.

