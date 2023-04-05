Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok finally addresses ‘belittling’ controversy

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok finally decided to personally address the recent ‘belittling’ controversy where online rumors alleged that the ‘Hospital Playlist’ star had humiliated former security personnel. Earlier today, Yoo Yeon Seok held a livestream where he gave fans some unprecedented bad news. In the said livestream, Yoo Yeon Seok revealed that his much-awaited fan meeting was cancelled due to some undisclosed issues with the meeting’s location. The actor then went on to apologise to fans for the unexpected cancellation. He also addressed how he had been looking forward to the fan meeting and that he knew how his fans must have been preparing.

Yoo Yeon Seok addresses ‘belittling’ controversy

The actor then went on to address the recent ‘belittling’ controversy that had been doing rounds on the internet around the same time as the fan meeting’s announcement. Talking about the controversy, Yoo Yeon Seok revealed that thanks to his fans’ support, he wasn’t too shaken by the rumours. He also went on to add as long he trusted his fans and they trusted him back, all would be fine. This comes shortly after a netizen accused Yoo Yeon Seok of belittling a former security personnel in front of his (Yoo Yeon Seok’s) apartment building.

Yoo Yeon Seok is a South Korean actor. He was born on April 11, 1984, in Seoul, South Korea. The actor made his official acting debut in the year 2003, but he gained mainstream recognition for his roles in the television dramas 'Reply 1994' (2013) and 'Hospital Playlist' (2019-2021). He has also appeared in numerous films, including 'Architecture 101' (2012), 'Whistle Blower' (2014), and 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012). Yoo Yeon Seok is known for his versatile acting skills and has received several awards and nominations for his performances.

The actor was most recently seen in Netflix’s coming-of-age romance drama ‘The Interest of Love’ starring ‘True Beauty’ actress Moon Ga Young. In the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok played the role of a bank employee with a humble background who dreams of living an average life and views certainty as the primary factor responsible for happiness in one’s life.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Lee Min Ho became everyone’s favourite ruler in comeback drama King: The Eternal Monarch