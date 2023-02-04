Hospital Playlist’s Jo Jung Suk and Run On’s Shin Se Kyung starrer sageuk drama to begin filming in March

Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung starrer historical drama Sejak has confirmed that they will begin filming in March and will be released through tvN. The historical melodrama 'Sejak' deals with the cruel love story of King Yi In, who is on the verge of a political power struggle over royal authority and Sejak Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce him for revenge but ends up being enchanted. Writer Kim Seok Deok of the tvN drama 'The Man Who Became King' was in charge of writing. Jo Jung Suk took on the role of King Lee In in 'Sejak'.

Shin Se Kyung is expected to work with Jo Jung Suk to break down the role of Sejak Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce Lee In for revenge. In particular, Shin Se Kyung is about to appear in the tvN drama 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles Season 2', which is scheduled to air next year. In the midst of this, her next work, 'Sejak', which is the lead role, and her expectation is further increased by foreshadowing the comeback of 'historical drama goddess'.

Shin Se Kyung’s acting prowess:

Previously, through SBS 'Deep-rooted Tree', 'Six Flying Dragons', and MBC's 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', Shin Se Kyung's other performance in 'Sejak', as well as the relationship with irreplaceable actor Jo Jung Suk, was confirmed. Meanwhile, Shin Se Kyung played the role of Oh Mi Joo, a film translator, in the JTBC drama Run On, which ended in February 2021. After a hiatus of about two years, she will return to thas Tanya in 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles 2' scheduled to be broadcast next year.

Jo Jung Suk appears as a guest at his wife Gummy's 20th anniversary concert. Celebrating her 20th anniversary as a singer this year, Gummy is ahead of her concert in Seoul, which will mark the end of her nationwide tour. The Seoul concert will be held on February 4th and 5th at the Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park. In particular, Gummy's husband, Jo Jung Suk, will appear as a guest in the performance on the 5th and will set up a special stage.

