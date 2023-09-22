Hospital Playlist’s Jo Jung Suk in talks to join new music variety show by Youth Over Flowers PD

Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk might make his way into the music variety show era. On September 22, a South Korean media outlet SPOTV NEWS made a report saying Jo Jung Suk was in talks to partake in a new music variety show. The tvN show is being developed by the producing director a.k.a PD Yang Jung Woo.

Jo Jung Suk in talks to join a new music variety show

After the media outlet reported the news, tvN released a statement saying, "PD Yang Jung Woo is planning a new music variety show. While it’s true that he had extended an offer to Jo Jung Suk to join, his participation has not been confirmed.” Later on, an official from Jo Jung Suk's agency commented, “Jo Jung Suk is receiving many offers for movies, dramas, and variety shows. The mentioned variety show is one of them. It’s true he has been offered to join PD Yang Jung Woo’s new variety show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.” Meanwhile, PD Yang Jung Woo has previously worked with Jo Jung Suk on Youth Over Flowers: Iceland. He is also known for directing variety shows like Racket Boys, The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge, and The Ramyeonator.

About Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk made his professional acting debut in 2004 with The Nutcracker. He has been known to share a passion and love for music. He has also worked as a musical actor. He starred in the hit tvN drama Hospital Playlist where he showcased both his acting as well as musical talents. The show became a huge success which followed with a sequel of the show. He sang two OSTs for the Hospital Playlist series titled Aloha in season 1 and I Like You in season 2. I Like You OST won the Best OST award at the 2021 MAMA Awards.

