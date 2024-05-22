Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho to play lawyer who sees ghosts in Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin; to release in 2025

Hospital Playlist star Jung Kyung Ho will be leading the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon have also been reported to be part of the main cast. The drama is expected to start filming in September 2024 and is looking for a 2025 release. Here are all the details.

Jung Kyung Ho to lead Laborer Attorney Noh Moo Jin

On May 22, MBC confirmed that Jung Kyung Ho would be appearing in the lead role for their much-awaited drama, Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. The actor will be taking on the role of attorney Noh Moo Jin, who, after facing a near-death experience while exposing corruption, gains supernatural abilities to see ghosts. He takes up labor issues and tries to solve the cases with the help of these supernatural entities. Noh Moo Jin is a realistic and logical man who wants to help others.

More about Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin focuses on the conflicts and human relationships occurring at various work sites. It will revolve around the cases taken up by a law attorney. Jung Kyung Ho will appear as attorney Noh Moo Jin, who has the special ability to see ghosts and takes up labor issues.

The drama has been written by Kim Bo Tong, who has previously worked on successful dramas like D.P. and The King of the Desert. Im Soo Rye is directing the project. He has also created films like Little Forest and The Point Men. Laborer Noh Moo Jin will mark his first drama production.

Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then, he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance, and more.

