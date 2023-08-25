Hospital Playlist’s Shin Hyun Been and My Name’s Moon Sang Min to lead webtoon-based rom-com drama? Find out

Shin Hyun Been of Hospital Playlist fame and Moon Sang Min who recently appeared in Duty After School are in talks to star as main leads in an upcoming K-drama titled Cinderella at 2 am. The K-drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. The K-drama is said to be in the romantic comedy genre. The agencies of both the actors said that the actors are considering the offer to star in this new drama at the present moment.

About Cinderella at 2 a.m., an upcoming webtoon-based K-drama

Cinderella at 2 a.m. is originally a webtoon that will have a K-drama remake with the same name. It is a story about Ha Yoon Seo, who is a confident and skillful woman. She always holds her head high wherever she goes. She heads the brand marketing team at a card company and has a successful career. She is pretty, kind, and good at her job but has struggles in her romantic life. Whereas, Seo Joo Won is a warm-hearted man with good looks and a great physique. He is told to join Han Yoon Seo's team as a new employee. He comes from a wealthy background and is a chaebol, being the company's chairman's son. Shin Hyun Been has been offered the role of Ha Yoon Seo whereas Moon Sang Min has been offered the role of Seo Joo Won.

Shin Hyun Been's recent activities

Shin Hyun Been made her acting debut in 2010 with a film titled He's on Duty and a television series titled Warrior Baek Dong Soo in 2011. She won the prestigious 47th Baeksang Arts Awards for Best New Actress in He's on Duty. She was also seen in Hospital Playlist seasons 1 & 2 playing the role of Jang Gyeo Ul. She starred in Reflection of You as Goo Hae Won and was recently seen in Reborn Rich as Seo Min Young.

Moon Sang Min's recent activities

Moon Sang Min made his debut as a runway model in 2018. In 2019, he made his acting debut with a web drama called 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas. He played the role of a young detective in My Name, which aired on Netflix in 2021. His acting performance as Grand Prince Seongnam in Under The Queen's Umbrella gathered increased popularity and recognition for him as an artist. He was recently seen as Wang Tae Man in Duty After School.

