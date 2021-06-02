Hospital Playlist's Shin Hyun Bin currently reviewing offer opposite Song Joong Ki in JTBC's new revenge drama

JTBC's new revenge drama is titled The Youngest Son of Sunyang. Read on to find out.

The buzz around Song Joong Ki's new drama is getting us all excited. The handsome and talented Hallyu star, who is currently the toast of the town, after delivering a stupendous performance as Vincenzo Cassano in tvN's Vincenzo, one of the highest-ranking dramas of the year so far. But it seems like Song Joong Ki is in no mood to rest on the laurels of his glorious success. He is already in advanced talks to sign his next drama.

In October 2020, JTBC reportedly confirmed that the broadcast network is set to release an adaption of San Kyung's popular web novel The Youngest Son of Sunyang also called The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family. On Thursday, May 27, an official from Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C confirmed that the star is currently reviewing the offer to star in the remake dramas as the lead. Now, we have some more exciting names that may be joining the cast of the drama soon.

Actress Shin Hyun Bin, best known for portraying Dr Jang Gyeo-Wool in tvN's Hospital Playlist has reportedly been offered a role in a JTBC revenge drama 'The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family'. Yooborn Company, Shin Hyun Bin's management label confirmed the news but stated that she hasn't made a decision yet and wants to thoroughly review the offer before taking it up. Meanwhile, Kim Nam Hee of Sweet Home is the first confirmed member of the revenge drama. He accepted the role he was offered on May 31st itself and is the first member of the cast.

The Youngest Son of The Chaebol Family tells the story of a man who devoted his career to a chaebol family for over 10 years, only to be framed for embezzlement, and pronounced legally dead. Afterwards, the man returns to the chaebol family as their youngest son for revenge. The series aims to air sometime in the year 2022.

