Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok and True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young confirmed to lead new romance drama

‘Understanding of Love’ or ‘사랑의 이해’ is an upcoming drama that has revealed its cast. Actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young will be leading the show alongside Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram. Workers at a bank, the four people will discover their understanding of love after meeting each other. The drama will be set at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank where the four individuals encounter life and love in its various forms.

Yoo Yeon Seok will play the role of Ha Sang Soo, an ordinary office worker who considers an unchanging life is the key to his happiness. He desires a stable lifestyle and has no place for love, until it comes into the picture and upturns everything. Moon Ga Young will act as Ahn Soo Young, a woman who prefers staying busy rather than committing to love. Her troubled personal life has made her defensive of her own time and space; however, a new man’s appearance makes her perceptions shake.