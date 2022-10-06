Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok and True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young confirmed to lead new romance drama
A new K-drama also starring Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram is on the horizon!
‘Understanding of Love’ or ‘사랑의 이해’ is an upcoming drama that has revealed its cast. Actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young will be leading the show alongside Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram. Workers at a bank, the four people will discover their understanding of love after meeting each other. The drama will be set at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank where the four individuals encounter life and love in its various forms.
Yoo Yeon Seok will play the role of Ha Sang Soo, an ordinary office worker who considers an unchanging life is the key to his happiness. He desires a stable lifestyle and has no place for love, until it comes into the picture and upturns everything. Moon Ga Young will act as Ahn Soo Young, a woman who prefers staying busy rather than committing to love. Her troubled personal life has made her defensive of her own time and space; however, a new man’s appearance makes her perceptions shake.
Geum Sae Rok will play the rich and determined Park Mi Kyung, an achiever who locks her eyes on her desires and always strives to succeed. Her relationships all work according to her plans except one. Jung Ga Ram will embody Jung Jong Hyun, a police officer aspirant. He is a do-gooder who wills to make things right and does his best for the person he loves. However, an incident causes him to question his next steps.
‘Understanding of Love’ is eyeing a premiere before the end of 2022 on JTBC.
