Host a brunch and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

After making their debut in 2016 Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have not only changed the landscape of the Korean music and entertainment industry but also the world’s! The 4 member group has a reach that spreads like wildfire, a humongous fan base called BLINKS, multiple luxury endorsements in their kitty, their musical talents and a phenomenal influence over the style circuit. The story of these girls’ success is nothing short of inspiring!

From trainees to world-popular pop icons, the ladies have wowed not only fans but also fellow celebrities and singers with their charming and almost viral songs. While we love BLACKPINK, we get curious to know who we’d gel the best without of the 4. If you wonder the same, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

