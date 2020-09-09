  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hostages Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail the crime thriller series; In awe of Ronit Roy's performance

As Ronit Roy starrer Hostages Season 2 hit the digital platform today, the audience has given a thumbs up to the actor's performance as SP Prithvi Singh in the intriguing series.
11818 reads Mumbai
Hostages season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail the crime thriller series; In awe of Ronit Roy's performanceHostages season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail the crime thriller series; In awe of Ronit Roy's performance
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has not just affected the normal life across the country but it has also changed the way we watch the movies. The theatres have been shut for almost six months now and we have moved the digital platforms to watch movies. With the spike in the viewership of OTT platforms, there have been new series and movies hitting the digital platform every week. Recently, a new series was released titled Hostages season 2. Starring Ronit Roy, Dino Morea, Divya Dutta and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles, Hostages season 2 happens to be a crime thriller series.

To note, the series is the sequel of the popular series Hostages which was a massive hit among the audience. Hostages season 2, which had hit the OTT platforms today, has opened to decent reviews from the critics and the audience. In fact, everyone has been in awe of Ronit's performance in Hostages season 2. Lauding his stint in the crime thriller, a Twitter user wrote, "You are amazing in #Hostages2 @RonitBoseRoy a man with his class and decency without using any abusive word, wonderful season, even better than expectations." Another user was in awe of the series and tweeted, "@DisneyPlusHS You made me miss my Meeting man.... I was so involved in watching #HostagesSeason2 that I forgot my meeting.... Awesome series... #LovedIt."

On the other hand, there have been some users that even compared Hostages season 2 to the popular Hollywood series Money Heist and wrote, "Started watching #HostagesSeason2 and the 2nd episode reminded me of #MoneyHeist."

Also Read: Hostages Season 2 Ep 1 and 2 Review: Ronit Roy & Divya Dutta's series is thrill seeking action from the get go

Take a look at tweets about Ronit Roy starrer Hostages season 2:

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement