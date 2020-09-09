Hostages Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail the crime thriller series; In awe of Ronit Roy's performance

As Ronit Roy starrer Hostages Season 2 hit the digital platform today, the audience has given a thumbs up to the actor's performance as SP Prithvi Singh in the intriguing series.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has not just affected the normal life across the country but it has also changed the way we watch the movies. The theatres have been shut for almost six months now and we have moved the digital platforms to watch movies. With the spike in the viewership of OTT platforms, there have been new series and movies hitting the digital platform every week. Recently, a new series was released titled Hostages season 2. Starring Ronit Roy, Dino Morea, Divya Dutta and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles, Hostages season 2 happens to be a crime thriller series.

To note, the series is the sequel of the popular series Hostages which was a massive hit among the audience. Hostages season 2, which had hit the OTT platforms today, has opened to decent reviews from the critics and the audience. In fact, everyone has been in awe of Ronit's performance in Hostages season 2. Lauding his stint in the crime thriller, a Twitter user wrote, "You are amazing in #Hostages2 @RonitBoseRoy a man with his class and decency without using any abusive word, wonderful season, even better than expectations." Another user was in awe of the series and tweeted, "@DisneyPlusHS You made me miss my Meeting man.... I was so involved in watching #HostagesSeason2 that I forgot my meeting.... Awesome series... #LovedIt."

On the other hand, there have been some users that even compared Hostages season 2 to the popular Hollywood series Money Heist and wrote, "Started watching #HostagesSeason2 and the 2nd episode reminded me of #MoneyHeist."

Just completed @RonitBoseRoy's amazing performance, specifically @DinoMorea9 after so long @shibanidandekar #DivyaDutta's negotiator fab performance by all characters hostage crisis situation #HostagesSeason2 — S Charchit (@ismartfamous) September 9, 2020

Started watching #HostagesSeason2 and the 2nd episode reminded me of #MoneyHeist @DisneyplusHSVIP — Subhadeep Purkayastha (@subhadeepeco) September 9, 2020

#Hostages2 amazing series amazing acting just wow @RonitBoseRoy love you, your acting and your style.. you are star Dil se bol rha hu#Hotstar — आshu (@ashumudgal_) September 9, 2020

You are amazing in #Hostages2 @RonitBoseRoy a man with his class and decency without using any abusive word, wonderful season, even better than expectations — Mitisha #SidHeart (@iMitishaKapoor) September 9, 2020

