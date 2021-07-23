Hostel Daze Season 2 Review: Ahsaas Channa and Nikhil Vijay's series will take you back to your hostel days

Series Name: Hostel Daze Season 2

Cast: Shubham Gaur, Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Harsha Chemudu, Ayushi Gupta and Sahil Verma

Director: Amir Musanna

It is always said that school days are the best days of our lives. We have millions of memories from those beautiful days. But if school days are the best days, college days are an extension to this golden period which comes with an extra element called ‘experience’. Not just the college days prepare you to face the professional world, but it also teaches several other things in life. And if you have an experience of staying in a hostel during your college days, then this experience is no less than a roller coaster ride.

And this is exactly what’s the theme of Hostel Daze season 2 which features Shubham Gaur, Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Harsha Chemudu, Ayushi Gupta and Sahil Verma. To note, the comedy drama happens to be the much awaited sequel of the 2019 release Hostel Daze. However, the second season comes with the next level of comedy and drama. After all, the freshers from the first season are now in their second year and have a ride and adventures to take on to which also includes welcoming their juniors.

The first episode gives a glimpse of how the now seniors welcome the freshers by ragging in a hilarious and Gen Z way. The 30-minute episode was all about hilarious moments highlighting the anxiety of newcomers as the seniors pranked them in the hostel. Nikhil Vijay aka Jhantoo and Adarsh Gourav and Ankit ‘Dopa’ Pandey made sure to add on to the humour content with their performances. On the other hand, Ahsaas Channa aka Akansha and Ayushi Gupta aka Nabomita portrayed their part well while giving an inside scoop of the ‘deadly’ girls hostel. Not to forget the role of DISCO (don’t go by the quirky name) aka Disciplinary Committee with adds a different spark to the episode.

The fun continues in the episodes (which are of approx 30 minutes each) which include angles of love affairs, bro codes, sis codes, getting over breakups, leaving the hostel and much more. While each episode has a different element to explore in the hostel life, the way makers come up with a twist in the story at the end of the episode along with maintaining the humour quotient is commendable.

Overall, Hostel Daze season 2 will certainly remind you of movies like 3 Idiots, Chhichhore, etc. But this web series is more focused on life in a hostel with quirky twists and hilarious punches which each one of us relates with. So, if you are planning to relive those golden moments of your hostel life, Hostel Daze season 2 is a perfect nostalgic ride for you which will definitely make you plan for a reunion with your hostel buddies.

(Note: This is a review of only the first 2 episodes.)

