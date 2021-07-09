Hostel Daze Season 2 Teaser: Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa & others return for yet another rollercoaster ride

Hostel Daze season two stars Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur among others.

After giving an exciting taste of hostel and college life, the crazy bunch of friends are back once more with Hostel Daze season two. A brief teaser of second season was dropped on Friday by Amazon Prime Video as the streaming platforms continues to expand its lineup of Indian and International entertainment. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, season two of the college drama is being helmed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam.

In the brief one-minute teaser, we get to see the seniors and junior hostelites back in action as campus stories are taken a step further. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Adarsh wrote, "End-sem mein toh lag gayi, but nothing can stop us from coming back to the hostel! #HostelDazeOnPrime Season 2 out on July 23!" Whereas, Ahsaas Channa wrote, "Intro abhi baki hai, mere dost! #HostelDazeOnPrime Season 2 out on July 23!."

Take a look at Hostel Daze Season 2 teaser below:

The official synopsis of Hostel Daze reads, "The shenanigans of these hooligans have now leveled up, as they go from freshies to seniors. Did they pass MTH101? What happens between Akanksha and Ankit? Only one thing is certain... Yeh batch hi bekaar aaya hai, yaar!"

Written by Harish Peddinti, Saurabh Khanna, Suprith Kundar and produced by Arunabh Kumar, Hostel Daze will hit the streaming platform on 23 July.

Are you looking forward to Hostel Daze Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

