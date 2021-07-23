Hostel Daze Season 2 Twitter Review: Fans find it more entertaining than Season 1; Upset with only 4 episodes

After the huge success of Hostel Daze Season 1, fans were eagerly waiting for Season 2 to arrive. Well, finally, the second season has arrived, and we know you cannot keep calm. Makers found the first season's response quite unexpected; hence, they decided to bring season 2 of this Shubham Gaur, Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Harsha Chemudu, and Ayushi Gupta starrer show. The second season has been released after a long break. Hostel Daze had created a lot of buzz ever since its season 2 was announced, and now it is finally here.

Hostel Daze focuses on the life of students in the hostel and depicts the challenges and difficulties they face. In the first season, the viewers watched that the aspirants clear the competitive examination in order to get admission in top colleges of Engineering and have dreams of a better future in their eyes. Now, the second season particularly focuses on their hostel life and how they manage their workload pressures, fights, and other difficulties. Well, before you decide if you want to watch this season or not, we bring you the Twitter review of Hostel Daze Season 2.

Check it out:

#HostelDaze

Binge watching Done!

Fun & laughter was expected but emotional parts came out of syllabus

Only 4 episodes, that's unfair & just like college these also got over very soon

Loved every moment

ThankYou @TheViralFever & @PrimeVideoIN for giving us this crazy nostalgia! pic.twitter.com/vaYU8IydnP — Akash Chowdhury (@nomadicakash) July 23, 2021

Dear @TheViralFever

I just finished #HostelDaze S2. It began with me rolling with laughter, much like the first season. But why did you have to end it on a note that made me cry? — Siddharth Kathuria (@Sid_Kat) July 23, 2021

Only bad thing about hostel daze is that it Ended #HostelDaze @TheViralFever .

Now the wait for season 3 begins.

Brillant show with so much laughter and memorable performances. Kudos to team. — Amey Shethgaonkar (@amey1614) July 23, 2021

#HostelDaze what a vulgar piece of shit! 15mins into it and you find unwanted abuses and vulgarity!!! Poor show #tvf!!! disappointing. Kuch karna tha toh Pitchers part 2 laate!! — Sayyam Gadhok (@gadflysg09) July 23, 2021

Funny but Cringe, Fake

Hope they redeem themselves in S03, faltu ka username change kiya #HostelDaze — DOPA (@CO0LDUDE69) July 23, 2021

when ever I see this show it feels me I am in my hostel. It's so relatable but four episodes for season 2 it is unfair.. @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever#HostelDaze — Arshad shaik (@arshadd_shaik) July 23, 2021

@Shubhamgaur09 Just Finished #hosteldaze season 2, its more entertaining than season 1, and the last episode Ghar Wapsi is not just an episode, it's an emotion.

@PrimeVideoIN @Shubhamgaur09 @ArunabhKumar

Well Done Bhaiyo.... — Love Gaur (@lovegaur59) July 23, 2021

Hostel daze season 2 short and nice waiting for next season hope it comes soon @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever #tvf #HostelDazeseason2 #HostelDaze — T. Hemanth Ravindran (@i_a_m_sonu) July 23, 2021

#HostelDaze season 2 itna maza nahi aya. — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) July 23, 2021

As you can see, Hostel Daze Season 2 has received mixed reviews from the audience. Well, some of them are already waiting for Hostel Daze Season 3. However, it has not been announced yet. Do share your reviews after you watch this season in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Hostel Daze Season 2 Review: Ahsaas Channa and Nikhil Vijay's series will take you back to your hostel days