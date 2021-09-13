HOT ISSUE announces ‘ICONS’ as first comeback releasing on THIS date

HOT ISSUE is coming back to take the Kpop industry on a rollercoaster ride! On September 13 KST, the seven-member girl group HOT ISSUE’s agency S2 Entertainment revealed the schedule for the group’s comeback on September 29 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with their first single album ‘ICONS’.

The schedule revealed that starting tomorrow, that is September 14, the group will reveal concept photos, ICONS films, highlight medley and music video teasers for the promotion of the album.

HOT ISSUE was formed in 2021 under the agency S2 Entertainment, found by one of the co-founders of Cube Entertainment. The girls debuted on April 28 with their first mini-album ‘Issue Maker’ consisting of five songs: ‘Dunga Dunga’, ‘Hide In The Dark’, ‘Purple’, ‘WeGo’ and title song ‘GRATATA’.

The group succeeded in making an impactful debut into the Korean music industry with their catchy upbeat song ‘GRATATA’, showing off each members’ confidence, bold personality and irresistible charms. The song revealed HOT ISSUE’s aim of becoming snipers who capture everyone's heart with their music.

‘HOT’ in the name of the girl group stands for ‘Honest’, ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Terrific’.

The group consists of seven members namely Nahyun, who is the leader and vocalist and a former trainee under Cube Entertainment, Manya who is originally from China, Hyeongshin, who is a vocalist, rapper as well as a dancer, Dana, the rapper who also helped with the lyrics of HOT ISSUE’s previously released song ‘Hide In The Dark’, Yewon who is a vocalist, Yebin, a multi-talented young artist and Dain, the maknae of the group.

