Hot magician Park Hae Jin to hit the screens through upcoming drama in the first half of 2022

"Showtime From Now" (working title) starring actor Park Hae Jin, will be broadcast on MBC in the first half of next year.

The meeting between executive producer Hong Seok Woo and Park Hae jin, star of Kkondae Intern, had already been mentioned at the 2020 MBC Drama Awards. Expectations are high for a meeting between the producer and actor who fit well, but above all, another transformation of actor Park Hae Jin, who successfully broke through the comedy genre. Showtime From Now will be portrayed as an ‘oriental fantasy rom-com’ and ‘ghost edition of Bad Guys’ with Cha Cha Woong, an employer of ghosts and a famous magician, and a hot-blooded police woman with supernatural powers.

Extraordinary interest is also pouring in for the casting of ghosts full of personality, who are in a relationship with the main character Cha Cha Woong (played by Park Hae Jin) and will unfold a bromance.

Directed by Lee Hyeong Min, known for directing the dramas Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and My Horrible Boss. He is a director recognized for his directing skills through numerous hit dramas such as Bad Guy and I’m Sorry, I Love You. Scriptwriter Ha Yoon Ah is a rookie writer who received attention for the unique worldview and dialogue with Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

After the end of the drama Kkondae Intern in 2020, Showtime From Now, which Park Hae Jin has carefully selected as his next work, is the most anticipated work of MBC in the first half of the next year, which will create a fresh wind among drama officials.

From My Love from the Star second male lead Lee Hwi Kyung, to Bad Guys' Lee Jung Moon, from the chill Yoo Jung sunbae in Cheese in the Trap, to an overly handsome but charismatic NIS Kim Seol Woo in Man to Man, Park Hae Jin, who has naturally portrayed even the comedy genre as the manager of Kkondae Intern and showed his presence, is garnering attention to what kind of character and new fashion styling he will show in his next work.

Showtime From Now, which has confirmed its MBC broadcast in the first half of 2022, is currently casting and will start filming in earnest in September 2021.

