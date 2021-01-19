Hotel Del Luna: Here’s how IU wowed fans with her impeccable style in the period drama

We are looking back at the most notable style trends from IU in the period drama Hotel Del Luna. Scroll down to see our list.

There are many elements that make (or break) a K drama. The history, the subplots, all the drama, and of course, the fashion! When it comes to style and fashion statements, it’s not just about looking good but also conveying the personality traits, qualities and thinking of the characters. Today, we are decoding the style of IU from the show Hotel Del Luna, where she played Jang Man Wol, a one-thousand-year-old hotelier in charge of a hotel for ghosts. Scroll down to see what she portrayed through their style.

Considering that her character Man Wol had lived through countless centuries and even fashion trend cycles, she was anything but afraid to experiment with her style, be it victorian high collars, dramatic puffy sleeves inspired by 80s Parisian style or even the sneaky metallic tones in her wardrobe, everything exuded old-world charm.

While she was not a real ghost herself, she sure maintained that hauntingly beautiful look with her wardrobe, flowing silhouettes, grand gowns and elegant jewellery, every element of her look was eerie but intriguing.

The jewel crown on Man Wol’s wardrobe was undeniably on her head, even though it may not have been a real crown, be it regal hairpins, mysterious weapons in the form of hair accessories, her jewel-like braids or even her breathtaking hats, her hair were always on point.

Be it traditional wedding robes, Audrey Hepburn inspired looks, or even queenly hanbok herself, IU shined bright in every costume of the drama. And had fans convinced with her impeccable style.

ALSO READ: Hotel del Luna: IU and Yeo Jin Goo's beloved series' American remake is officially in the works

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×