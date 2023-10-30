Hotel Del Luna, Revenant, Sweet Home and more; pick your favorite K-drama to binge watch this Halloween

As the spookiest day of the year approaches, it's only natural to want to embrace our dark sides, particularly when it comes to binge-watching K-dramas. K-drama land offers a variety of K-dramas that can get you into the spooky spirit, but there are some that can truly send chills down your spine.

Be it some light-hearted spookiness or straight-up “I can’t sleep without the lights on tonight,” there are multiple K-dramas you can choose from. Be it a mix of romance and creepiness like Hotel Del Luna, straight-up scary like Revenant, fighting off monsters like in Sweet Home, or scary humans like in Save Me; pick your favorite K-drama to binge-watch this Halloween.

Scary K-dramas to watch

Some K-dramas provide a blend of romance, action, and meaningful stories like Hotel Del Luna Crafted by the renowned Hong Sisters writing team, known for their expertise in supernatural storytelling. This drama offers a lighter take on the genre. But the spookiness of the K-drama is on point and IU’s visuals and outfits will surely help inspire your Halloween costumes. Bring It On, Ghost also offers a lighter take with scariness mixed with humor and romance. And the chemistry between the leads is top-notch.

Some K-dramas, on the other hand, will definitely scare the daylights out of them. With grey color palettes and jump scares, these K-dramas definitely match the darkness of the festival. Whether it’s ghosts like in Revenant or monsters in Sweet Home or humans who are like monsters in Save Me and Strangers from Hell, these K-dramas will surely be your nightmare. Pick your favorite K-drama to binge-watch this Halloween from the poll below-

