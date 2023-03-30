Hotel Del Luna star IU announces that she will be using her stage name as her actress name as well

Singer and actress IU (Lee Ji Eun) announced that she decided to unify her stage name as IU.

Actors Park Seo Joon, IU, Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Jung Seung Gil, Lee Hyun Woo, Yang Hyun Min, Hong Wan Pyo, Huh Jun Seok, and director Lee Byung Hun attended the press conference for the movie ‘Dream’ (director Lee Byung Hun) in Seoul on the morning of March 30th. When asked about her stage name, IU said, "When I was an actress, I put it on the credits as Lee Ji Eun, but everyone calls me IU anyway."

She continued, "I am constantly active as a singer. For example, if I came out as IU in March and then appeared as Lee Ji Eun in May, it might be confusing.” she said. Meanwhile, IU and Park Seo Joon recalled the moment they first met 'Dream', which had already been filmed three years ago. Park Seo Joon said, "I started filming 'Dream' after the drama 'Itaewon Class' ended. There were many twists and turns until I met the audience," he said. I am also worried. I have mixed feelings," he said.

IU said, "I filmed dramas mainly for roles with a lot of stories, but when I thought I wanted to play a role without a story, I was offered 'Dream' and I was happy to participate." Both of them said in unison that they had a lot of expectations for working with each other. Park Seo Joon said, "I've always been a fan of IU. I thought it would be nice to have them. It was nice to meet you, it was fun, and it was the best time.

‘Dream' drew attention with Park Seo Joon and IU's meeting is the story of former soccer player Hongdae (played by Park Seo Joon) who has no concept and producer Somin (played by IU) who has no passion and challenges an impossible dream with homeless ragtag national team players. It is an adaptation of the true story of the 2010 Homeless World Cup, the first time Korea participated.

