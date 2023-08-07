Hotel Del Luna star IU's agency issues statement on legal actions for malicious posts concerning singer

Hotel Del Luna actress IU's management Agency EDAM Entertainment has released a detailed statement explaining the actions they have taken so far against the social media user who wrote false comments and posts about the singer. According to the statement, the perpetrator did not wish to proceed with the investigation until today August 7. Read below to know more about the case.

EDAM Entertainment on false posts against IU

On August 2, false posts and comments regarding IU started to resurface which called her terms like a spy. After the recognition of the perpetrator, the agency took legal action and decided to inform fans about the proceedings of the case. Not just the Spy Leaflet case, the agency spoke up about legal actions taken against people's accusations and baseless posts made against the Blueming singer. The agency filed a legal complaint against the person who accused the My Mister actress to be Spy on May 4, following up on May 18 they provided more evidence to identify the offender. According to the agency, it was difficult for the investigators to proceed as the offender refused to cooperate until August 7 after three months after the complaint.

Plagiarism complaint against IU

According to the media sources, the agency was informed regarding the copyright infringement against six of the singer's musical pieces. Since the agency has timely and continuously submitted legal briefs and evidence to prove the artist's innocence as they claim that the plagiarism accusation made against her lacked legal foundation. They are currently waiting for the disposition of the investigative authority

Complaint against false rumors of plagiarism and malicious comments

The agency had continuously filed legal complaints against people who wrote posts against the Dream actress defaming her by writing about false plagiarism. EDAM Entertainment was also informed about the malicious comments and posts. For this, they filed a complaint on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (Obscene Acts by Using Means of Communication), and an investigation was conducted to supplement the complainant's statements. The agency said that they do not condone indiscriminate personal attacks to safeguard the rights of their artist, as the people accused are in large numbers. However, they are preparing additional evidence as they will continue to submit criminal complaints. EDAM Entertainment assured to strengthen their self-monitoring of malicious posts even further and implement a methodical system.