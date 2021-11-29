‘Hotel Del Luna’ star Yeo Jin Goo and ‘Tempted’ star Moon Ga Young cast in a new tvN drama?

In July of 2021, it was revealed that Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young are in talks to lead a new tvN drama called ‘Link’ or ‘You are a Killer’. Recently, it was revealed that the drama will begin filming from December 2021 to June 2022 while the two actors are still reviewing their roles.

A mix of fantasy, romance, and mystery, 'Link' is described as a drama about a man who suddenly begins feeling all the emotions experienced by a certain woman. The drama will follow the story that unfolds as he unexpectedly begins going through all of her joy, sorrow, and pain together with her.

Yeo Jin Goo has been offered the role of Eun Gye Hoon, sous-chef of a restaurant he set up in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. He finds himself randomly experiencing emotions one day, spontaneously crying and laughing, and it turns out that they are the emotions of a woman named Noh Da Hyun.

‘Link’ will be written by Kwon Ki Young, who previously created ‘ Remember You’ and ‘Suspicious Partner,’ and directed by Noh Sang Hoon, who also worked on ‘I Remember You.’ It is scheduled to air via tvN in 2022. Yeo Jin Goo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film ‘Sad Movie’ (2005).

Nicknamed "Nation's Little Brother", he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in ‘A Frozen Flower’ (2008), ‘Giant’ (2010), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), and ‘Missing You’ (2012). He is known for playing the title character in the action thriller ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’ (2013), for which he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. He has also starred in the dramas ‘Orange Marmalade’ (2015), ‘The Royal Gambler’ (2016), ‘Circle’ (2017), ‘Reunited Worlds’ (2017), ‘The Crowned Clown’ (2019), ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’ (2019), ‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019), and ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021).

Moon Ga Young is a German born South Korean actress. She played roles in ‘Heartstrings’ (2011), ‘EXO Next Door’ (2015), ‘The Merchant: Gaekju 2015’ (2015), ‘Mirror of the Witch’ (2016), ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016), ‘Tempted’ (2018), ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’ (2019), ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ (2020), and ‘True Beauty’ (2020).

