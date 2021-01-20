Hotel Del Luna star Yeo Jin Goo is a complex detective with a secret in the latest poster for Beyond Evil

Yeo Jin Goo is coming back to our screens, this time as a detective was a dark secret.

JTBC has officially released the character posters of the two actors Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo who play the protagonists in the upcoming drama ‘Beyond Evil'. The drama is a story about two men who defy the law and do whatever it takes to bring down a serial killer. Yeo Jin Goo plays Detective Han Joo Won who is transferred to a small police substation in a peaceful town. His father is also an elite detective and holds high chances of becoming the chief of the National Police Agency. However, Joo Woon has a dark secret he holds deep inside. His partner Lee Dong Sik (played by Shin Ha Kyun) used to be a highly competent detective but now he lives a quiet life in the small town. However, their peace is threatened when a serial killer returns after 20 years.

Beyond Evil takes over the JTBC's Friday & Saturday 23:00 time slot previously occupied by Hush. The production of Beyond Evil shared, "The synergy between Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin-goo is flawless. We're going to dig deep into the complex psychology of the characters and show the essence of psychological tracking thrillers. The best thing to watch is the passionate performance of the two actors". The literal translation of the title of this drama is “Monster” and the overarching theme can be represented through the question, “Who is the monster, you, me or us?”.

In the released posters, Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun can be seen staring right into each other through a glass window between them. They’re sharp and intriguing but there is an element of mystery even between these two characters. Yeo Jin Goo is straying from his usual type of roles with this character and it will be interesting to see how it works out on screen.

You can watch the official trailer for the drama below!

Beyond Evil premieres on the 19th of February, 2021 so don’t forget to tune in!

Are you excited about this new drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :JTBC

Share your comment ×