Hotel Del Luna star Yeo Jin Goo confirmed as 3rd Star Master for Boys Planet after Hwang Minhyun and SUNMI

On February 21st, Mnet's 'Boys Planet' side announced that Yeo Jin Goo will participate in the first survivor announcement ceremony that will determine her first trainee elimination.

Star Master is a system that invites celebrities who can become role models for trainees for each mission. Yeo Jin Goo will appear for the third time after singer and actor Hwang Minhyun and SUNMI from the group 'Wonder Girls'. Yeo Jin Goo hosted the previous series of 'Boys Planet', 'Girls Planet 999: Girls' War' (2021). As much as she has a career as an MC, she is expected to show her stable progress this time as well.

Producer Kim Shin Young, who was in charge of directing, said, "Yeo Jin Goo has risen to where he is today with unwavering passion and hard work to achieve his dream of being an actor from a young age." I had the belief that it would happen," he said, explaining why Yeo Jin Goo was cast. The 4th episode of 'Boys Planet' starring Yeo Jin-goo will be broadcast on the 23rd at 8:50 pm.

The movie ‘Ditto’ is a romance film directed by Seo Eun Young, released on November 16, 2022. Starring Yeo Jin Goo, Jo Yi Hyeon, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk, it is a 114-minute film with an audience rating of 6.59 and a netizen rating of 6.14, with a cumulative audience of 490,145. The audience rating is 12 years old. The movie 'Ditto' is a remake of the original film 'Duration', which was released in 2000, starring Kim Ha Neul and Yoo Ji Tae.

The movie is a youth romance that tells the story of Yong in 1999 and Kim Mu Nee in 2022 accidentally communicating through an old walkie-talkie. The story of Yong (Yeo Jin Goo), who lives in 1999, and Kim Mu Nee (Jo Yi Hyun), who lives in 2022, which began with a randomly connected radio, represents the youth living in that era. The clumsy but fresh romance of Yong, a class of 1995 who dreams of love, and Kim Mu Nee, a class of 21, who has difficulty in love, give deep excitement and deep sympathy to the modern audience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER reveals a dark and eerie choreography for popular B-Side Devil by the Window

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.