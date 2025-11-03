Hotel del Luna’s Yeo Jin Goo announces military enlistment in KATUSA, to serve for 18 months from December 15

Actor Yeo Jin Goo is going on a break for his military duty. The star’s agency confirmed his plans via a statement shared to the media, announcing that he would be serving in the famed KATUSA. According to a report from MBC Entertainment, the The Moon Embracing the Sun actor will be serving as an active duty soldier from December 15 onwards for a span of 18 months. Further details have been kept private to avoid crowding and respect his privacy.

Here’s the full statement confirming Yeo Jin Goo’s military enlistment plans.

“Hello, we would like to inform you regarding actor Yeo Jin Goo’s military service.

Actor Yeo Jin Goo has been selected for KATUSA (Korean Augmentation to the United States Army) and will be serving for approximately one year and six months starting Monday, December 15.

As the enlistment ceremony at the training center is an event attended by many soldiers and their families, the specific location and time of the entrance ceremony will not be disclosed. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the enlistment site on that day.

We are always grateful for your continued interest in actor Yeo Jin Goo. We ask for your unwavering support and encouragement until the day he returns in good health, having completed his mandatory military service, and with more maturity.

Thank you.”

The actor had revealed his plans to his fans directly while on his 20th debut anniversary Blank Space tour earlier last month.

Yeo Jin Goo is known for being a famed child actor who already has two decades of experience with him despite being in his 20s. He has acted in many well-known projects, including A Frozen Flower, Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Missing You. His last film was Hijack 1971, while his last K-drama was Link: Eat, Love, Kill. He has been working on other projects since and will be taking a short hiatus to fulfil his national duty.

